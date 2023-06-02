THIEVES STEAL 200KG OF FISH FROM KALOMO SECONDARY SCHOOL

Thieves have stolen 200kg of Fish from one of the Fish Ponds at Kalomo Secondary School.

The theft comes a day after a re-launch of a Production Unit at the school which saw Kalomo District Commissioner,DEBS and 14 zonal head teachers and their PU supervisors officiate at the re-launch.

And Kalomo Secondary School PU Coordinator, Patrick Milambo, has told Namwianga news that the incident happened last night after some water was drained from the pond in readiness for harvesting this morning.

Mr. Milambo adds that the stolen fish is worth K11,000 saying the school was selling the fish at K55 per kg.

He says the matter has since been reported to the police and investigations are underway.

Mr. Milambo has since appealed to members of the public to help the school bring the perpetrators to book.

Dorothy Ng’ambi

NAMWIANGA NEWS