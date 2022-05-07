This is Young Venon Mwaanga shortly after Zambia’s independence in 1964, he became the country’s first Deputy High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, and the following year, he became Zambia’s Ambassador to the Union of Soviet Socialist.

Shortly before his 24th birthday, he became Zambia’s Ambassador to the United Nations (UN) in New York.

It was at the UN that he was elected to represent Zambia on the UN Security Council, a position held for two years from January 1969 to December 1970.

It was while he held this position at the UN that Dr Mwaanga made history by becoming the world’s youngest member of the UN Security Council.

In today’s Zambian governments, leadership positions are meticulously and methodically only for old and rusty men and women who have nothing to look forward to, no enthusiasm, barely a drive, perhaps this is why we have too much corruption which sadly only gets to be uncovered when they leave office (it’s like DEC and ACC are currently blind to the current leadership’s corruption, “after all we all saw they were just calendars and pens” lol).

It’s a known fact that youths decided the 2021 presidential election result, (mostly 18 to 25s),yet majority are now self-appointed praise team singers, busy showering praises at whatever the president says and does, right or wrong, there’s is to praise, what’s there to praise ladies and gentlemen, fossil appointments?

I find it really sad that youths are only remembered during election times by most political parties, some unfortunately even willingly instructed to fight and insult, and we have been reduced to cadres, left to do all the donkey work that most madalas feel is too dirty to handle.

Is there a future for this country? Do most of our political parties even have deliberate training opportunities for their young people?

One of my friends always says that our country’s problems can only be fixed by people of this generation, times have changed, technology has changed major sectors over the past 20 years, and do most of our ministers understand this, what innovation will ba Felix Mutati bring through his ministry? I like ba Silvia Masebo mostly for her tenacity on the job but clearly she is quite rusty now, ministry of health seems like too huge a mountain to her,……..

Anyways my concern is the young people in our beloved Zambia being ku waya throughout all the various governments we have and have had, how I wish today’s Presidents could have the faith and confidence that KK had in, it was risky yes, am sure most of those young people he appointed made a few mistakes but got better and most of them became leaders that shaped this country.

May our Youths also take keen interest in the affairs of our nation, may we get more and more involved, may we speak out!