Those getting excited on debt restructuring are getting excited at own peril – Nakacinda

By Thomas Ngala(The Mast)

WHILE others are celebrating debt restructuring, PF secretary general Raphael Nakacinda has said Zambians have not become totally gullible and zombies who can be played and toasted by politicians.

He said President Hakainde Hichilema organised students, civil servants, pupils among others last year to go to the airport to go and receive him, purporting that he had concluded a debt restructuring agreement.

“It turned out that it was just a scam. So this debt restructuring is another scam. So those that are getting excited are getting excited at their own peril,” he told The Mast.

Asked what makes him think this is a scam, Nakacinda said “if it was a scam then, how can it be true today? You ultimately produce your own kind.”

He said President Hichilema was in Ndola the other week complaining of how difficult it was to restructure debt.

Nakacinda wondered how it could be possible that within a few days an agreement was reached.

He insinuated that this is a propaganda after “a backlash on Mopani Copper Mines.”

While announcing the debt restructuring agreement on his Facebook page on Monday, President Hichilema said: “now that this is done, our economic recovery is back on track. Phew! Fellow citizens. It’s done. Debt deal done with Eurobond holders of over $3.5 billion. What a journey and thank you Zambians for your patience and unwavering support during this process that has taken long to conclude.”