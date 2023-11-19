THOSE WHO BRING POLITICS INTO THE GAME RISK BEING BANNED – NKANDU

Sports Minister, Elvis Nkandu has thanked supporters for heeding to his plea of avoiding political regalia, slogans and gestures during games.

Speaking shortly after the World Cup Qualifier between Zambia and Congo Brazzavile where Chipolopolo won by 4 goals to 2, Nkandu says when it comes to sports, politics must be put aside for the sake of the country.

He says those who bring politics in the game risk being banned.

Mr. Nkandu says no one, whether from the ruling party or opposition, should bring politics in sports.