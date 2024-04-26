Tiffany Haddish has suffered eight miscarriages amid her battle with endometriosis, with her most recent loss happening last year.

The 44-year-old comedian, who dated Common between 2020-2021, disclosed her personal struggles to People on Thursday, April 25.

She said: “It’s so f***ing devastating.

“It’s like, I won’t know why there’s so much blood. And then I go to the doctor and they’re like, ‘Oh, you’re miscarrying right now.”‘ And I just D&C (dilation and curettage, a procedure to remove pregnancy tissue).”

Tiffany continued: “Every time I find out I’m pregnant, I’m like, ‘Don’t drink, don’t smoke, don’t do nothing.’ Even if I don’t really want [the baby], I still try to give it a chance.”

Haddish is currently celibate yet dating “multiple guys” but she’s not certain she wants to remarry after her two divorces in 2011 and 2013 from ex-husband William Stewart.

“There is a part of me that wants to [be a mother],” the Emmy and Grammy winner said.

“I’ve got all this love, I should give it to somebody who can grow with it.”

Tiffany suffers from long excruciating periods, fainting spells from the pain, and she’s had to undergo surgery to remove fibroids due to the chronic condition where the endometrium extends outside of the uterus and can result in pelvic pain.

“I’m pretty sure the devil is real,” said Haddish, who was prescribed a hormone medication. “Because the first day of my period, no matter what, the devil goes into overdrive. I feel like my life gets turned upside down…The pain is crazy. It feels like somebody is kicking me in my back.”

However, she said hopefully: “The last two months have not been as bad. I just feel drowsy. But I’ve been working out even more. And I’ve gone from 11 days [on my period] to four or five, which is kind of normal, so that’s nice.”