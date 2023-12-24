TIZ condemning me on land preference because they support PF – Lands minister Elijah Muchima

TIZ condemning me on land preference because they support PF – Muchina

Lands minister Elijah Muchima says he doesn’t regret saying those who were segregated under the Patriotic Front (PF) regime should be given priority when it comes to allocation of land.

And Muchima says what he said only made news because of the mention of the UPND and wondered why people get agitated whenever they hear it.

In a statement, TIZ executive director Maurice Nyamba stated that the organization was concerned with… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/tiz-condemning-me-on-land-preference-because-they-support-pf-muchima