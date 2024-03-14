Toke Makinwa and Tiwa Savage rekindle friendship over dinner

Toke Makinwa shared a photo of herself and Tiwa Savage having dinner at a restaurant, and even though this looks like a normal thing to do, theirs was special because of the history they share.

Between the year 2014 to 2020, Toke Makinwa and Tiwa Savage were thick as thieves, and they hardly were seen without each other, their friendship was highly publicized because of the A-list status of both parties, and also due to the fact that they often flaunted their friendship online.

There was hardly an event that Tiwa Savage attended that Toke Makinwa didn’t, and it was vice versa. When Tiwa Savage had a show on the same day as singer Chike, Toke Makinwa snubbed his show and attended Tiwa Savage’s concert.

Everything seemed to be going well between the two friends until netizens started noticing a few years ago that they were hardly seen in each other’s company, and also supporting each other publicly.

It was rumored that the duo fell out, and it was because of a man that they both showed interest in. The beef was so strong that at a certain birthday party, they snubbed each other, even though they were in close proximity. It was also rumored that they both unfollowed each other on Instagram because of the said issue.

Toke Makinwa and Tiwa Savage had netizens stressed out over their beef because neither of them shared any details as to why they’d friendship went sour or not. However, their actions portrayed that all was not well between them, as they fight publicly acknowledge each other for close to four years.

Toke Makinwa’s post may be of a mere dinner between two women, but it holds a huge significance as to the status of their friendship, and it is clear that they must have reconciled because both of them seemed very excited to be in each other’s company.