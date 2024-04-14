Too Much Lies, Pray For Them, Edgar Lungu Tells Church

TOO MUCH LIES, PRAY FOR THEM, LUNGU TELLS CHURCH

Former President Edgar Lungu today appealed to Christians to pray for Politicians to repeant from lies.

President Hakainde Hichilema has been accused of being a liar due to his unfulfilled campaign promises.

Speaking during a church Sunday morning at Reformed Church in Zambia (RCZ) Main Branch in Chipata Central Constituency of the Eastern Province, Lungu said it is too much of lies by politicians.

Lungu told the congregates that there’s is need to pray for politicians to reduce on lying. He said lying has become culture among politicians in the country.

“Let’s continue searching for the truth, because wenye wanyanya (lying is too much),” said Lungu.

Meanwhile, Petauke Central Member of Parliament Emmanuel Banda who accompanied the Lungu also called on leaders to fulfil their promises especially during the hunger situation.

However, Zambians vows not to believe any politician in the country as they only say things during campaigns yet fail to fulfill them when in office.

This is the case of President Hakainde Hichilema who won the 2021 Presidential General Elections on the ground that he would fix everything.

It’s now 2 and half years, President Hichilema is failing to fulfill some of the campaign promises and has been called to come out and apologize.- Zambian Eye