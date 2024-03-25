Top BRE Induna Inete Akapelwa killed due to a family land dispute

A close relative to the late Borotseland Royal Establishment – BRE Senior Induna Inete Mwangelwa Akapelwa, has exclusively revealed to the Zambian Business Times – ZBT, that the suspected killer who is also a priest in a named church, allegedly shot dead the induna over a family land dispute.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with the Zambian Business Times -ZBT, a close relative to the late Induna Inete who asked for their name to be withheld revealed that the land in question allegedly belongs to the late Induna who was given the land by his great grandfather who was a Ngambela to king Lewanika.

“The suspected killer Is a priest in the New apostolic church. So the police managed to trace the killer using GPS through his mobile phone,” the source revealed.

“It’s completely a family land dispute that is where that problem is coming from. The great grand father to the man who has passed on was a Ngambela to king Lewanika and he was given personal land for the family but that land was too close to the general land that belongs to each and every Ngambela who takes over at the Kuta. So that is where there was a problem and that is why they were going to court because each one was accusing the other of encroaching into the others land. So the land that belongs to the Kuta for every Ngambela has specific boundaries and there are people who have been given the mandate to take care of that land and those are the people where the families who killed the Induna came from,” the source revealed.

This is after the Zambia police confirmed the arrest of 4 people in connection with the murder of Mwangelwa Akapelwa, the Induna Inete.

According to the police, on March 22, 2024, around 23:00 hours, Police managed to trace the suspected killer, identified as Liswaniso Wamunyima aged 47 of Limulunga District and a 65-year-old witch doctor known as Limpo Chinyemba where the alleged killer was found hiding in Mbuywana plots area in Mongu District.

The police also revealed that, On March 23, a shotgun used in the killing of the Induna was also recovered from the killer’s young brother identified as Lyamba Liswaniso aged 31 also of Limulunga District who was also arrested together with his brother Masiliso Liswaniso aged 42 in connection with the murder.

The source further revealed that the reason the suspected killer went into hiding to the witch doctor was to seek supernatural powers to hide from police officers and for his crime to go unpunished.

“A witch doctor helps to make sure that mulandu ulionse usapezeke (no crime is found). So that witch doctor his job was to make sure that no Police officer will know where the killer was hiding and that his crime will go unpunished. So even now that they have found the killer, a witch doctor could have still worked to ensure that when the case goes to court, no law was going to arrest the killer or no case was going to go against the killer,” revealed the source.- Zambian Business Times