“Total failure” is leading HH to arrest opposition leaders- Tayali

“Total failure” is leading HH to arrest opposition leaders, charges Tayali

Economic and Equity Party leader Chilufya Tayali has charged that President Hakainde Hichilema’s “total failure” has led him to start arresting opposition leaders who are calling him to account.

Speaking in an interview, Tayali said that the UPND government is using dictatorial tendencies to silence opposition political parties in the country.

“They promised a a lot things before forming government. They promised to reduce the cost of living, they promised to reduce the price of mealie meal and fuel and increase the number of bags of fertilizer under the Farmer Input Support Programme. To the contrary they have reduced the number of bags of fertilizer and seed and now want to phase out FISP,” Tayali said. “But what we have noticed is that there is total failure in the UPND government when it comes to fulfilling their campaign promises. And when people, especially those of us who are in politics, talk and remind them about their failures; they are using dictatorial tendencies to silence us. The UPND administration is using dictatorial tendencies to gag us… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/total-failure-is-leading-hh-to-arrest-opposition-leaders-charges-tayali/