TOWER OF BABEL: Confusion as opposition speak different languages

A RIFT has emerged among the once lovey-dovey opposition of the country as they speak different languages in the wake of former president Edgar Lungu’s formation of a political party under the guise of an alliance.

Lungu has recently rounded up lonely political party leaders whose tiny groupings have no parliamentary or local government representation, to champion his appearance on the 2026 ballot under the newly-born United Kwacha Alliance (UKA).

Lungu was hoping all opposition parties would immediately unite under UKA and endorse his Alebwelelapo project but when the Socialist Party refused to be part of the alliance, all hell broke loose.

The Socialist Party’s refusal to be part of the alliance has ignited a situation reminiscent of the biblical story detailing the confusion that erupted during the construction of the Tower of Babel in which humans started to speak different languages.

UKA members have condemned the Socialist Party for refusing to be part of the alliance, calling its leader Dr Fred M’membe all sorts of names.

And in responding to the attacks, Dr M’membe has warned that it will be messy if the party hits back in self-defense.

“It’s unwise, and probably suicidal, for any of our opposition colleagues who have congregated in UKA to start treating us as if we are their enemies and throwing all sorts of insinuations against us for not joining their alliance,” Dr M’membe said in a statement in which he warned that the Socialist Party was capable of hitting back.

Dr M’membe said the Socialist Party had openly defended the rights of the opposition to congregate in an alliance.

“We have also privately and publicly explained our party processes for making a decision about joining an alliance. Whereas as our colleagues can decide to take their parties in an alliance without the express consent of their members in a Congress or Convention resolution, we have to seek such authority,” he said.

“Most importantly, we are very much aware of the schemings and manoeuvring going on in this alliance, which we wouldn’t like to subject ourselves to for now. There are many weaknesses in this whole project that shouldn’t be turned into virtues,” he added.

Dr M’membe cautioned that the opposition must not deceive themselves into believing that an opposition alliance, in itself or by itself, guaranteed them an electoral victory.

“Yes, if well conceived and organised, it will certainly increase our chances of electoral victory, but it doesn’t guarantee us victory in itself or by itself,” he noted.

Citing the failed alliances of UDA in 2006 and the PF/UPND in 2009, Dr M’membe said the examples must remove illusions and unjustifiable excitement that can be detrimental to the success of such alliances.

“Let’s do things the right way even if this calls for our greatest efforts. There is no reason to be unscrupulous about anything if your intentions are noble. We are all seeking unity of purpose and trust, but this will not happen if the scheming, manoeuvring, and insinuations against us continues,” he said.

Dr M’membe urged respect of others, their rights, and their choices.

Kalemba