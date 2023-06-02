TRADITIONAL HEALER NABBED FOR RAPING EPILEPTIC PATIENT

Police in Lundazi District in Eastern Province have arrested a thirty five year old traditional healer for allegedly raping a thirty four year old epileptic female patient.

Eastern Province Police Commanding Officer, Limpo Liywalii, confirmed the arrest of the traditional medicine man to the ZANIS in Lundazi.

Mr Liywalii said the suspected rapist was from Kaithinde Village in Chief Mphamba’s area, while the victim, only identified as Precious, is from Kalopa Compound, of the same Chiefdom, in Lundazi District.

The Police Commanding Officer said the incident happened last Sunday May 28, around 23:00hours at Kalopa Compound where the victim was allegedly raped by the traditional healer.

Mr Liywalii stated that on the material day, the traditional doctor was consulted over the condition of the victim, and he told the victim that she was being haunted by wizards at night.

He explained that the traditional doctor demanded to spend a night in the same room with the victim in order to administer medicine to her and to also catch the witches who went there at night, whilst relatives to the victim went to sleep in other rooms.

Mr Liywalii said the suspect took advantage of the victim’s condition when epilepsy manifested and had carnal knowledge of her without her consent.

He said when the victim gained consciousness, she discovered that she had been raped and later reported the matter to police.

The Eastern Police Chief disclosed that a medical report was issued to the victim and the suspect was arrested for rape.

ZANIS