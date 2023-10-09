TRIBAL, REGIONAL BANTUSTANS- Fred M’membe



By Fred M’membe

TRIBAL, REGIONAL BANTUSTANS

We have the right to dislike or totally disagree with what Mr Joseck Kunda, the National Ambassador, Chair and founder of the Movement for Promoting National Values and Principles, is saying. But let’s listen carefully and with respect to what he is saying. Fairness and justice are the two rocks on which Zambia can be raised to heights. Lose either one we come crashing down down until we are nothing, scrabbling around for salvation in the ebbing tide of the twenty first century.

In the face of these great economic challenges of continuous rising costs of living, growing unemployment and inequality we need to pull together and strengthen ourselves by unity. By the strength of our common endeavour, we will achieve more than we can achieve divided on tribal or regional lines. Fragmentation into small tribal or regional bantustans will simply finish us off.

Let’s make the good that is in the heart of each of us serve the good of all of us.

This country will not be a good place for any of us to live in unless we make it a good place for all of us to live in. The tribal or regional favouritism of Mr Hichilema and his neocolonial UPND puppet regime will take us nowhere; it will destroy this country. If we give them another term of office in 2026 we should forget about a united, progressive and prosperous One Zambia, One Nation.

Fred M’membe