TRUE STORY: MARRIED IN APRIL, KILLED IN APRIL, THE CASE OF VALERIE FRANKO

TRUE STORY: MARRIED IN APRIL, KILLED IN APRIL, THE CASE OF FRANKO

By Koswe Editors

So, in April 2023, Franko got married to Ilishebo and in April, 2024, Franko is killed by her husband after a marital dispute.

Ilishebo was working at ZANACO as Chief Security officer and in early 2023 he divorced his first wife who blessed him with 6 children. Clearly, the first wife was praying day and night.

Before Franko met Ilishebo, she was seeing another man and Franko had told the man that she had found another Ilishebo to marry her since the man was not ready to leave his wife.

The man who had been with Franko for years gave her room but as the adage goes: Munda wakale suvuta kulima, Franko started talking to the same man she had ditched for the new man who married her in April.

But what led to late Ilishebo getting divorced? Well, Ilishebo used to take Franko and other girls to his house and he would make his first wife sleep in the children’s bedroom while him and imported girls, they would take turns the blessed matrimonial bed and do all things and all night while the first wife sleeps in tears. This went on for as long as the first wife pleaded with the dead man but Franko and other girls had won the heart of Ilishebo.

Even as these things were happening, Franko’s heart, mind and soul were for the other married man and she kept enticing him till a child was granted by God.

So, Ilishebo knew that there was this man before him and Franko knew that Ilishebo was married and so was the other man but both enjoyed this chain anyway.

Ilishebo’s first wife whom he got a divorce from is still alive and Ilishebo only had a children with his first wife and Franko had two children from another man and therefore the newly born and 7 months old baby-boy was going to be the only child between Ilishebo and Franko but now that child belongs to the rightful father who is yet to be legally, thoroughly and morally identified.

We now put it to you: Who should be blamed between Ilishebo and Franko? Who should be blamed between Ilishebo and his first wife? Who should be blamed between Franko and the baby-daddy of the surviving 7 months old boy?

These are the relationship triangles 🔺️ currently engulfing Lusaka and men with good standing in society are finding themselves in such entanglements.

Next part, we will inform you how and why Ilishebo first wife ran away after the husband took a woman to their matrimonial home and chased her out.

