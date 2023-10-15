TRUTH BE TOLD: EVERYONE NEEDS A HAKAINDE WHEN FACED WITH CHALLENGES

The quality of a leader is tested when you are faced with challenges and this starts from your individual home.

If your father or mother is daily telling people that he or she has no plans on how to fix your home grown problems including homework from school then as a child you must get worried and actually question how they managed to obtain that degree or else, your friends will think that it was obtained through the “REPLENISH YOURSELF BEFORE WE MEET APPROACH AS PROCLAIMED BY ONE CBU STUDENT”

And this is why we say you need a HAKAINDE in your life when in times of challenges.

This HAKAINDE is bold enough to listen to you when faced with challenges and he faces the challenges heads on because he is the Head of the house.

In like terms. Zambia amidst these challenges, needed a sober leader in the name of HAKAINDE because currently, there is no opposition offering solutions on how to fix the past, present and future problems of this country except for those who are just saying: This and that.

In fact, we appeal to Zambian voters to ask these opposition members how they will solve or were to solve these problems as opposed to being taken for granted by empty tins.

We have seen that the elected UPND government has engaged Zambia National Service (ZNS) through its leadership led by General Maliti Solochi to offload affordable mealie meal across the country.

For a start, ZNS is selling its mealie meal at K230 per 25kg of breakfast. Just days ago, this commodity was costing K320. ZNS is doing this together with other government and private agencies.

But typical of directionless opposition. Emmanuel Mwamba whose real name is Henry MWENJENGA as he is from Tanzania and his parents are hidden in Matero, showed the highest level of ignorance when he saw ZNS vehicles taking maize and collecting mealie meal from Superior Milling company.

Who owns Superior Milling company? It is government through IDC and by the way, government owns over 70% shares in that company including in Mushe Milling. So, what is sinister about such?

Maybe MWENJENGA wanted those vehicles to drive into his yard!!!

With this move taken, the much needed mealie meal prices will at least begin dropping.

Another opposition ignoramus opposition is seen wondering what will be happening in places where there are no ShopRite stores. Again, this is lack of reasoning because ZNS has transport and we are told that even other outlets will be engaged to supply. Just as well, every district in this country has FRA storages and what will stop ZNS or indeed government from engaging local millers to pound maize and sell mealie meal at cheaper prices?

MWENJENGA must think but perhaps this is the more reason why he needs a HAKAINDE in his life.

There is no better way to state that the opposition especially PF needs a HAKAINDE in their life with Solochi as front liner while many troops work in the background considering that the man has proved to be stronger than they thought.