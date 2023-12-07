TSHISEKEDI PACKS HIS BAGS: Tshisekedi Flies Valuable Assets To Dubai & Brussels As He Prepares For Life After Presidency

Outgoing DR Congo President Fèlix Tshisekedi has started flying some of his valuable assets out of the country as he prepares for his exit after the upcoming 2023 General Elections.

In the midst of a difficult campaign period, Tshisekedi has forseen his imminent loss in the 20 December polls and has started planning for his post-presidential life.

Local security and aviation sources have exclusively revealed that Tshisekedi has in the last 48 hours had a number of his family’s private properties sent out Brussels as well as Dubai.

A Dassault Falcon jet left Kinshasa’s N’djili Airport on Monday night with several valuable assets of the Tshisekedi family on board.

Opposition candidate Moïse Katumbi has been widely tipped to win the upcoming elections set for 20th December ahead of Tshisekedi who has struggled to convince the electorate to vote him back into office after an underwhelming five-year term. https://drcnewstoday.com/tshisekedi-packs-his-bags-tshisekedi-flies-valuable-assets-to-dubai-brussels-as-he-prepares-for-life-after-presidency