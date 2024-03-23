TSHISEKEDI REGIME , STATE HOUSE LINKED TO MOPANI COPPER MINES DEAL- Fred M’membe

TSHISEKEDI REGIME , STATE HOUSE LINKED TO MOPANI COPPER MINES DEAL
It is reported that the Democratic Republic of Congo regime of Felix Tshisekedi introduced Mopani Copper Mines’ new equity partner – International Resources Holdings (IRH) – to Zambia’s State House.
It is also reported that Abu Dhabi- based IRH is currently engaged in a legal dispute with some Congolese firms whose concessions have been illegally taken over by the Tshisekedi regime and handed to IRH in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Yesterday, we announced that there were stories flying around that Mr Hakainde Hichilema has sold to himself, Mopani Copper Mines.
According to the stories circulating, it is being reported that around June 20, 2023, four firms were shortlisted as successful bidders for the acquisition of a stake in Mopani Copper Mines. These firms were Sibanye, Zijin Mining, Norinco Group, and a Consortium of exGlencore officials.
And that around July 2023, it was rumoured that Sibanye Still Waters and Zinjing were the only two remaining successful bidders contending to acquire equity in Mopani Copper Mines after Norinco Group and a Consortium of ex-Glencore officials were dropped.
It is also being reported that around August 2023, a “secret” company threw in a late bid through State House, and this delayed the announcing of the successful bidder for Mopani Copper Mines. Can this government explain why the “secret” company’s bid came through State House? Can they also explain the relationship between this “secret” company and the Tshisekedi regime?
And that On October 17, 2023, it was announced that Jubilee Metals Group and Mopani Copper Mines formed a JV for the Slag Project in Mufulira, targeting 13 Mt of historical slag with estimated copper and cobalt deposits.
That on December 1, 2023, ZCCM-Investment Holdings announced that an affiliated company of Abu Dhabi conglomerate International Resources Holdings (IRH) is the preferred bidder to take over Mopani Copper Mine (MCM)
And that on December 12, 2023, it was announced that Jubilee Metals Group had formed a strategic partnership with Abu Dhabi-based International Resources Holdings (IRH) to recover copper from a historic waste dump in Zambia. This partnership entailed that “Under the funding term sheet IRH undertakes to provide all capital to the tune of $50m required by the special purpose vehicle through a combination of equity in the special purpose vehicle and shareholder loans.
On March 6, 2024, it was announced that Jubilee Metals Group plc, a leading diversified metals processor in Africa, with a substantial contribution to global chrome concentrate production in South Africa (SA Operations) and expanding copper operations in Zambia (Zambia Operations), has announced the formation of dedicated executive subsidiary boards to better reflect the current levels of business maturity attained by the South African and Zambia operations and capture and implement the various growth opportunities. The Zambian Board will include Jubilee’s Chief Executive Officer, Leon Coetzer, as chairperson of the Zambian Board and joined by current Chief of Energy Metals, Ricus Grimbeek, as Managing Director. Mr Muna Hantuba, a businessman offering a wealth of local industry and country knowledge, will also join the Zambian Board.
Who is Mr Muna Hantuba? Mr Hantuba is a long-time close business associate, agent, and confidant of Mr Hichilema and is said to be the man running some of his businesses.
It’s being reported that the above sequence of events starting from the coming of the International Resources Holdings late bid for Mopani Copper Mines through State House and eventual success of the same bid and then the Jubilee Metals Group’s JV with Mopani Copper Mines vis a vis the partnership of Jubilee Metals Group with the International Resources Holdings (IHR) and the $50 million loan by IHR to Jubilee Metals Group to the appointment of Mr Hantuba is something that should raise eye brows as it can be a case of a deal by State House disguised in investment into Mopani.
It is being questioned if this is a mere coincidence that Mr Hichilema’s confidant and business associate and agent can be associated with the sale of Mopani and have an indirect stake in the slug dump by virtual of sitting on the Jubilee Metals Group Board?
Further, can this government disclose to the nation the current valuation of the current assets such as the Henderson shaft, the scycronoriam, the new smelter, the concentrator, and the Mindola shaft?
It is being reported that all these facilities are new and state of the art, built at a huge cost, and that at the point of exit, all these facilities were supposed to be commissioned. Also, let them explain what the value of the 51 per cent consideration is and what has been paid so far? And how did IRH, a company established in 2022, slightly after Mr Hichilema and the UPND took over office, become the preferred bidder for a strategic national asset like Mopani Copper Mines? What criteria did they apply?
Like we said yesterday, all these stories, reports and revelations about this transaction deserve explanations from Mr Hichilema, since he has sold a huge stake in Mopani Copper Mines without parliamentary approval in blatant violation of the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia.
Let Mr Hichilema come clean on these issues. Zambians deserve to know the truth.
Fred M’membe
President of the Socialist Party
Fred has nothing to say…..Its common knowledge and the two countries have agreed to synerges on the issue of value addition because of the volatile envirnment in the Congo. This is a plus for Zambia and Zambians. Why is the problem with that? Lets not focus on fringe issues and look at the greater good.
Mmembe is a spout for the nations that exploit our natural resources and plaunder of them. Discouraging any ability to grow and move in our quest for economic independence.
Where is the issue here ba fuledi mmembe?
The issue here is that there is no transparency in this New Dawn government due to a lot of inconsistencies and lies.
Your story is slowly loosing credibility. Today there is Tshekedi in the picture, tomorrow it will be another person. Please gather all your facts correctly before broadcasting to the public. Remember there are consequences for telling lies.
Exactly my thoughts.
Mr Membe is the most bitter and jealous politician Zambia has ever had. Everything for him is about HH whether it’s politics or not.
When Fred M’membe hears any negative rumour about those he dislikes, he doesn’t stop to ask if it’s true. He immediately believes such rumours. That’s a very naive outlook on life.
By the same token, any positive news about those Fred M’membe dislikes is not true and only he, Fred M’membe knows what the truth looks like. He’s clearly not cut to do politics in a competitive environment. His politics is for countries such as Cuba and North Korea.
This is what we were saying yesterday that mmmmemmbee does not sleep on HH if he sleeps he always dreams HH. Today he is again on it – dreaming of even a different but innocent President of a sovereignty Country who is not even his much let alone policts in Zambia.
As he sees the shadow of HH even now when he is speaking as a real leader of a Country, even as he watch him on TV to him he feels like I don’t know. Unlike his friend infwiti infwiti who is of his much – match to frediiiii, HH is at different level.
You will see HH again having great and fruitful discussions with SADC leaders today on peace and security in the region. Again you will bring another story of the exact daily mmemmmmbe type of politics – your ( mmemmmmbe ) politics of hatred tomorrow.
HH is the President of the Republic of Zambia and he is in full control of what is happening together with his team – the Cabinet the likes of Hon. Paul Kabuswe, Hon. Elvis Nkandu, Hon. Musokotwane, Hon. Garry Nkombo to mention but just a few but not forgetting her Honour the Vice President of the Republic of Zambia. A Great woman of God and the leader of government business in Parliament Mama W.K. Mutale Nalumango serving the nation of Zambia and it’s people with honour and dignity.
But you Freddie mumummmmeembe- nothing.
This Fuledi is dangerous to humanity. During elections in DRC, the people of Congo protested because Membe declared Katumbi winner even before results were out. Now the final result proved him the most stupid person in Sub-Saharan Africa! Fred thinks he is everything and above everyone, yet he is the dullest jackal around. One wonders if he even appreciates the nsima from his wife knowing that she used to be UPND and a close associate of the wife’s father! From his mouth, it’s bitterness, evil and jealousy. The combination of these will send Fred to the grave yard early because 2026, HH will scoop with no less than 65%. Fred sober up and be civil!
Implicating a foreign country in a fake and useless hallucinations, may be a recipe for conflict. This idiot must have both his mouth and balls tied together. STUPID IDIOT.
You have cracked my ribs on the punishment suggestion!!
Implicating a foreign country in fake and useless hallucinations, may be a recipe for conflict. This idiot must have both his mouth and balls tied together. STUPID IDIOT.
Ashula nafuti mmembe. Muuzeni apite ku chimbhuzi akanye. Azazinyela at this rate!
Now I have 3 versions of the sale of this mine.
Version 1 : Rothschild Family
Version 2: HH through his proxy ( courtesy of Meembe)
Version 3: Tshisekedi +HH ( courtesy Meembe)
I know it’s still loading. You will remember during the Post days that a person ( especially a President) could be headlined for even 60 .
Mmembe is writing stories that are flying around I believe that’s what he Said, every version we need to hear and know it so that when truth is told at last we will know which version was right. Hope you understand how Multi National corporations operate.
Mmembe’s political strategy may not work well for him.He is writing too much without thorough search. He should mind that everything he writes and says is being recorded and will be used against him on the political stage or courts of law. My opinion….
Ordinary people on the Copperbelt are happy with this development. CB has been literally dead economically. Miners and local contractors are also happy, Glencore was too hard nosed and the white South African managers were seen as scammers and racist. The cost of those shafts Mmembe is talking about were hyperinflated by the white South African who were fleecing Mopani. Local contractors were phased out in preference to those from SA. Hospitals, schools and football clubs (black) were neglected, whilst (white) rugby, boating & sailing and golf were sponsored by Mopani. It’s too early to breath a sigh of relief the injury from the false promises of vendatta are still raw. And the marginalisation of Zambians across all foreign mining investors is real. When a Zambian is “included” as a contractor or employee, he is short changed in price or wages. Ba Lusaka put your feet on the ground before your write. But let’s wait and see.