TUTWA NGULUBE TO BE BURIED ON WEDNESDAY

The late former Kabwe Central member of Parliament Tutwa Ngulube who died on Saturday 3rd December will be put to rest on Wednesday, 7th December at Saint Mary’s Cemetery in Kabwe.

According to the programme , the remains of Ngulube will be moved from Lusaka to Kabwe on Tuesday.

The remains will lie in state then on Wednesday morning a church Service at United Church of Zambia (UCZ) Kabwe’s Saint Mark’s congregation will be held before burial.

Since Ngulube was a lawyer, a Valedictory Services in his Honour will be held at the High Court before burial.

His party, the PF has suspended all political activities until Ngulube who was also member of the Central Committee is put to rest.

Below is the burial tentative Program for the Late Hon Tutwa Ngulube MCC

1. Tuesday 6th December, 2022 transporting of the Body from Lusaka to Kabwe.

2. Wednesday 7th December, 2022.

* Benendictory Service at the High Court of Zambia in Kabwe.

* (i) Church Service at Saint Marks United Church of Zambia in Railways

(ii) Speeches

(iii) Body viewing

* After Church Service proceeding to Old Saint Mary’s Cemetery for Burial.

Note: If there will be any changes, you will be informed accordingly.

MHSRIP.

My Condolences to All.

Compiled By: Hon Sydney Mushanga MP.