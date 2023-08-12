TWO JUDICIARY OFFICERS IN EASTERN PROVINCE CONVICTED FOR THEFT

The Chipata Subordinate Court has convicted and sentenced Acklina Bwalya a Court Clerk at Petauke Local Court and Christabel Nyirenda an Assistant Court Clerk at Chipata Urban Local Court to 10 months simple imprisonment for Theft by Public Servant involving more than 5,000.

Resident Magistrate Betty Mwiinga convicted both Acklina Bwalya, 36, of Show Grounds East in Petauke and Christabel Nyirenda, 43, of Moth Residential area in Chipata on one count of Theft by Public Servant.

Magistrate Mwiinga sentenced Acklina Bwalya to 10 months simple imprisonment with effect from 10th August 2023.

Meanwhile, the Resident Magistrate sentenced Christabel Nyirenda to 10 months simple imprisonment suspended for 3 years, owing to her ill health.

In 2022, the Commission separately arrested the duo and charged them with one count each of Theft by Public Servant.

Details in count one for Acklina Bwalya are that, between 1st December 2019 and 1st June 2020, Bwalya, being a public officer, did steal a sum of 3,500 Kwacha property of Charles Njobvu, which came into her possession by virtue of her employment.

Details in count one for Christabel Nyirenda are that, between 1st December 2019 and 1st June 2020, Nyirenda, being a public officer, did steal a sum of 2,000 property of Charles Njobvu, which came into her possession by virtue of her employment.

This is according to a statement made available to the media by ACC Head–Corporate Communications Timothy Moono.

CREDIT: Breeze FM