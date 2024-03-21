UKA Alliance Meets European Union Ambassadors

NOW UKA MEETS EU
The United Kwacha Alliance, UKA has continued meeting members of the diplomatic community accredited to Zambia.
This afternoon the Alliance Leaders met the European Union Ambassadors at the Office of the European Union.
The European Union team comprised of; Ambassador of the European Union to Zambia and Comesa Ms. Karolina Stasiak, EU Deputy Head of Mission Ms. Petra Gaspárová, French Ambassador Mr François Goldblatt, Italian Ambassador Mr Enrico De Agostini, Irish Ambassador Ms. Bronagh Carr, Embassy of Sweden representative Mr. Emmanuel Lundin
The United Kwacha Alliance was represented by Presidents Sakwiba Sikota SC- ULP, Madam Chishala Kateka- NHP, Hon Harry Kalaba- CF, and Rev. Dr. Dan Pule- CDP.
The two parties discussed pertinent political, governance and economic issues currently prevailing in the country.
Jackson Silavwe
Chairperson Commmuications
United Kwacha Alliance
(UKA)
AkA aka UKWA cooperative went to the Europeans to drink tea and chew biscuits
These losers have nothing to offer the people of Zambia who they should be engaging with and offering alternative solutions to the challenges we are facing. Instead they are engaging foreigners to bad mouth a legitimately elected government.
Umungulu.
This is shame to Africa, especially to the new governments in Burkina Faso, Niger and Guinea who are trying to distance themselves from neo colonialism.
Shrinking Democracy?
If there was shrinking democracy the can’t even visit those places they are visiting.
You guys are comedians. Are these not the ones you call names when the support people you passionately hate.
What has changed. Now?
No credibility at all.
Four jobless rascals waste other people’s and their own useless time, should have read the heading. STUPID IDIOTS.
Meeting people they termed colonialists imperialists. Lol. No shame. These people are in the country. Do you think they Don t see and hear? During PF s tenure they were told to mind their own business. Shame on you people.
There’s a reason Edgar Lungu is not joining the UKA team as it meets members of the diplomatic community accredited to Zambia. Need I say it? Even his fellow UKA leaders consider him a political wet blanket. He’s certainly not UKA’s best foot forward. They want him for his money.