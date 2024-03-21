UKA Alliance Meets European Union Ambassadors

NOW UKA MEETS EU

The United Kwacha Alliance, UKA has continued meeting members of the diplomatic community accredited to Zambia.

This afternoon the Alliance Leaders met the European Union Ambassadors at the Office of the European Union.

The European Union team comprised of; Ambassador of the European Union to Zambia and Comesa Ms. Karolina Stasiak, EU Deputy Head of Mission Ms. Petra Gaspárová, French Ambassador Mr François Goldblatt, Italian Ambassador Mr Enrico De Agostini, Irish Ambassador Ms. Bronagh Carr, Embassy of Sweden representative Mr. Emmanuel Lundin

The United Kwacha Alliance was represented by Presidents Sakwiba Sikota SC- ULP, Madam Chishala Kateka- NHP, Hon Harry Kalaba- CF, and Rev. Dr. Dan Pule- CDP.

The two parties discussed pertinent political, governance and economic issues currently prevailing in the country.

Jackson Silavwe

Chairperson Commmuications

United Kwacha Alliance

(UKA)