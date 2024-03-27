UKA ALLIANCE MEMBER CONGRATULATES PRESIDENT HICHILEMA ON DEBT RESTRUCTURING

CONGRATULATES PRESIDENT HICHILEMA ON DEBT RESTRUCTURING

… Establish a debt sinking fund (SF)

27th March, 2024

As Golden Party of Zambia, GPZ we wish to congratulate President Hakainde Hichilema and his administration on the successful debt restructuring.

As Zambia is currently cash strapped, we urge the President to establish a sinking fund (SF) to secure debt payments for these long term bilateral and multilateral debts as and when they fall due in 8 and 15 years time.

The low hanging fruit available to the new dawn administration is to remove the tax holidays from the mines and multi national companies (MNC’s), raise the taxes a little bit more and channel that revenue to the SF.

We agree with the Minister of Finance, Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane that “Government’s firm commitment towards restoring long term debt sustainability and achieving long-term sustainable economic growth” is the way to proceed.

Silavwe Jackson

President

GPZ.