UKA dares HH to call for early elections

UNITED Kwacha Alliance (UKA) has dared President Hakainde Hichilema to call for early elections in 2024 in order to test his popularity.

Alliance Communications Chairperson, Jackson Silavwe accused President Hichilema and his team of using their power to suppress the rights of the people particularly those who do not support their inept and short-lived regime.