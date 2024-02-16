UKA HAS GIVEN A LOT OF PRESSURE TO GOVERNMENT- HON KAFWAYA.

………says they have resorted to floating dollars on the market to make the Kwacha appreciate.

Lusaka….. FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 16, 2024

If it had not been for the formation of UKA, the Kwacha would have continued to depreciate, Lunte Member of Parliament Mutotwe Kafwaya has said.

Hon Kafwaya notes that UKA has given pressure to Government to the extent of floating dollars on the Market to try and avert the free fall local Currency.

The Kwacha has in the last two days appreciated against the US Dollar, which can be attributed to the flooding of dollars on the market.

Hon Kafwaya has however warned that the measure used to stabilise the Kwacha is plastic and not sustainable.

He said what the Government must do is to reverse the mining concessions and depoliticise the Agriculture sector.

Meanwhile, Hon Kafwaya has urged the UPND Government to reduce the desire of wanting to be praised.

“The UPND should reduce on its desire to be appreciated yet they are doing nothing.

You cannot be saying you are improving the economy, yet there is nothing happening.

Reduce the desire, not walifumyako ama cadres, but a cadre is warning a Traditional leader. then you want us to appreciate you,” he said.

And Hon Kafwaya said the UPND is the true enemy of the Zambian people.

He said the UPND is a serious accident to have ever happened to Zambia.

“The Hon Minister of Information revealed working with Dr Chishimba Kambwili so that EDGAR LUNGU is hated. What was the role of UPND in gassing, cadres, he revealed Kamo. This UPND is a true enemy to the Zambian people,” he said

