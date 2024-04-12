UKA has to be registered and void of that registration renders UKA an illegal entity- KAWANA

PS KAWANA SHARES….

OF ALLIANCES AND REGISTRATION.

Alot of people have come to ask me about the issue surrounding UKA and it’s registration, so let’s deal with the issue in finer detail and fact.

Beginning point is what is an Alliance?

The English Cambridge Dictionary describes an Alliance as “a group of countries, political parties or people who have agreed to work together because of shared interests, aims”.

In this case, we are going to concentrate on political party Alliances.

In our country, we have two types of Alliances. A loose Alliance and a solid Alliance for purposes of political participation and elections thereof.

A loose Alliance is where a group of political parties come together for a shared vision and common goal. Example is the UPND Alliance.

In the Upnd Alliance, a group of registered political parties came together and supported the candidature of the Upnd against the PF and is why it is known as the Upnd and it’s Alliance partners or the Upnd Alliance if you like.

Does it need to register? No. Because the parties in the Alliance are already registered and are supporting the UPND and therefore, on the ballot paper, it’s the UPND that appears and not it’s Alliance partners. So if they are to apply for a permit to hold a rally as the Upnd Alliance, it’s the UPND which will be the Applicant to Police and Alliance partners will speak at the said rally alongside the UPND. It’s a loose Alliance and therefore no need to register.

A solid Alliance is where a group of political parties come together as equals and forge an Alliance against the ruling party, and example is the UDA Alliance formed on the 1st of March in 2006 consisting of the UPND, UNIP and FDD.

Did it need to register? Yes. Because they where contesting as a forged Alliance of equals and therefore appeared on the ballot paper as UDA and not individual political parties in the Alliance. The application to Police for public rallies bore UDA as the applicant.

The UKA is equally a group of already registered political parties that have come together for a common purpose and are challenging the ruling party.

Do they need to register? The answer is Yes. Because the character of this Alliance is defined in their application to Police to hold a public rally in the name of UKA. They have not identified a lead party for example the Golden party or indeed the Citizens First party of which both are members of the UKA Alliance together with other political parties.

However , if they did identify a lead party that the rest are supporting then they would be known as such like Golden party Alliance or Citizens First Alliance or indeed any of the parties in their Alliance and the character of their Alliance would then be that of a loose Alliance.

So if elections where to be held today, they would appear on the ballot paper as Golden party Alliance or Citizens First Alliance or indeed any agreed upon party in their UKA Alliance and no need to register because they are a group of registered political parties supporting one of their own in the Alliance.

But if elections where to be held today and they want to contest as UKA because they are all equal in their solid Alliance, just as UDA did, they too have to register and appear on the Ballot paper as UKA.

What about Press briefings? UKA can still hold press briefings as UKA because they are marely espousing their united front to the citizens just as the Upnd Alliance did and still does. No issues there.

But the fact that the application to Police for rally permit is in the name of UKA, then UKA has to be registered and void of that registration renders UKA an illegal entity which is not registered.

If UKA wants to operate by supporting one among them in a loose Alliance, they are free to do so. And if they want to operate as one of equals in an Alliance ,they are still free to do so but must register their solid Alliance.

Therefore, the Home Affairs Minister is on terrafema (solid ground) to state that it would be irresponsible for police to grant permit to UKA when the same is not registered as such and therefore an illegal entity.

Democracy and freedoms of Association and Speech (expression) will continue to be entrenched by this Administration but lawlessness will be frowned upon.

Ifili fye simple!