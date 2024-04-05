UKA MEETS RUSSIAN AMBASSADOR

04th April, 2024

This afternoon, the United Kwacha Alliance, UKA Leaders met the Russian Ambassador to Zambia, H.E Dr. Azim Yarakhmedov at the Russian Embassy. Dr. Yarakhmedov is also the Russian Special Representative to COMESA.

Dr. Yarakhmedov and the Alliance leaders discussed key political, governance and economic issues currently prevailing in our Country. The meeting further discussed geopolitical issues in Europe and their impact on Zambia and the region.

The UKA leadership was represented by Presidents, Sakwiba Sikota SC,ULP, Mr. Jackson Silavwe GPZ , Mr. Harry Kalaba CF, Ms. Chishala Kateka NHP, Ms. Saboi Imboela NDC and Dr. Danny Pule, CDP.

H.E Dr Yarakhmedov was with Mr. Sergey Popov, Minister-Counsellor, Mr. Grigory Makarov, Counsellor and Ms. Natalia Tereshenko from the Russian Embassy. The meeting was both candid and cordial.

Issued by:

Jackson Silavwe

Chairperson Commmuications

United Kwacha Alliance- UKA