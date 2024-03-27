UKA WILL NOT BE STOPPED…. it was formed out of people’s calls for a United opposition – SILAVWE

UKA WILL NOT BE STOPPED – SILAVWE

…. it was formed out of people’s calls for a United opposition.

CHINSALI, TUESDAY, MARCH, 26, 2024 [SMART EAGLES]

GOLDEN Party of Zambia President Jackson Silavwe says the United Kwacha Alliance UKA is unstoppable and is here to stay.

Speaking when he and National Congress Party NDC President Saboi Imboela featured on Chinsali based Radio Kwitonta, Mr. Silavwe said UKA was formed out of people’s calls for a United opposition in the country.

He said UKA is a people’s movement after the realization that the current UPND Government has failed the people of Zambia whom they gave countless promises of fixing the country by reducing the cost of living.

Mr. Silavwe said UKA is the only hope for the people of Zambia who are grappling with high levels of poverty and hunger.

“As UKA we want o end the people’s suffering. The cost of living has gone up and hunger has hit families very hard because they are not able to afford a decent meal a day. UKA will not be stopped because it is the people’s movement formed out of the calls for a United opposition and in 2026 we will field one presidential candidate,” Mr. Silavwe said.

” People are not happy with what is happening because the UPND when in opposition promised to reduce the cost of living by reducing the prices of mealie meal, fuel, fertilizer and also stabilizing the Kwacha/ Dollar exchange rate but what is happening is the exact opposite, ” he said.

And Mr. Silavwe said it is shocking that the President Hichilema and his Government have turned a deaf ear to various complaints from citizens and the church regarding the shrinking democratic space in the country.

He said President Hichilema during campaigns promised not harass or arrest his political opponents but today, almost all the opposition political party leaders have been arrested.

” Even private citizens have been arrested for merely complaining about the cost of living. Various church mother bodies have expressed concern at how things are moving in the country but the UPND Government has chosen to turn a a deaf ear,” Mr. Silavwe said.

Meanwhile, NDC leader Saboi Imboela said Mambilima member of parliament Jean Chisenga should not be crucified over her statement in parliament that President Hichilema lies too much.

The NDC leader said Ms. Chisenga was merely conveying a message on behalf of the majority Zambians who feel lied to going by the many unfulfilled promises.