Umodzi Kumawa Forum Denounces Tribal Labels Amidst Political Condemnation

Levy Ngoma, Political Advisor to President Hakainde Hichilema, has criticized the establishment of the Umodzi Kumawa WhatsApp group, claiming it promotes tribalism. Ngoma strongly condemned tribal affiliations, emphasizing their adverse impact on national unity. The remarks were made during a press briefing convened by politicians from the Eastern Province to address concerns surrounding the Umodzi Kumawa WhatsApp group.

Moses Moyo, Second Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly and Luangeni Member of Parliament, echoed Ngoma’s sentiments, urging Zambians to refrain from tribal politics. Moyo emphasized the equal standing of all tribes, emphasizing that no single tribe should be considered superior to another.

Mike Mposha, Minister of Water, Development, and Sanitation, called on the Umodzi Kumawa WhatsApp group to clarify its agenda to avoid misrepresentation as a political entity. Eastern Province Minister Peter Phiri urged residents to support President Hichilema, highlighting his commitment to developmental projects across all provinces.

At the same gathering, Retired Colonel Bizyayo Nkunika, Former Zambia’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, emphasized the need to avoid sectarian approaches to national issues. Other parliamentarians, including Menyani Zulu, Misheck Nyambose, and Davison Mung’andu, also shared their perspectives on the matter.

In response to the criticism, Umodzi Kumawa clarified that it is a developmental group in the Eastern Province, aiming to unite the region’s five tribes for investment and developmental purposes. The forum seeks to foster collaboration among people with diverse tribal backgrounds to advance the province’s development.

The organizers emphasized that Umodzi Kumawa is not a tribal group but a unified front for the province’s developmental advancement. Similar initiatives exist in other provinces, such as the North-western Development Board in the North-western province. The group’s goal is to unite the people of the Eastern Province for common developmental causes, transcending tribal boundaries.

The forum denounced attempts to label it as tribal, asserting that such claims were politically motivated and aimed at personal gain. Umodzi Kumawa emphasized its commitment to unity and progress, urging the public not to be misled by those seeking to exploit the situation for personal and political ends.

Sensio Banda, Former Member of Parliament for Kasenengwa Constituency in the Eastern Province, concluded the briefing by affirming the determination of the people in the Eastern Province to unite and work towards progress and prosperity.

Umodzi Kumawa Forum Denounces Tribal Labels Amidst Political Condemnation

Lusaka, Zambia – December 21, 2023

