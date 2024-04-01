UMODZI KUM’MAWA CONDEMNS SELECTIVE AND MALICIOUS ARREST OF CHIEF CHIKWA AND DEMANDS HIS IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 1, 2024

KUM’MAWA DEVELOPMENT COALITION, also known as UMODZI KUM’MAWA, strongly condemns the recent arrest of Chief Chikwa, an esteemed traditional leader within our community. This arrest, which appears to be highly selective, raises serious concerns regarding the fair application of the law. We therefore demand his immediate release.

It has come to our attention that several chiefs from different regions, who possess licenses similar to Chief Chikwa, have been freely cutting trees without facing any consequences or harassment. This blatant disregard for consistency in law enforcement undermines our faith in the justice system and highlights the inherent bias within it.

UMODZI KUM’MAWA unequivocally opposes and condemns the arrest of our chief on the aforementioned charges because he is not the only chief who cuts trees in Zambia. How can a Chief be arrested for cutting trees in his own chiefdom when he even had a government license? Hence, we deem this arrest as political, malicious, selective and unacceptable especially that other chiefs in other regions are doing the same.

Chief Chikwa’s chiefdom exists entirely within a Game Management Area, leaving us to question where the Police and Government expected the chief to legally cut trees. The constraints imposed by the GMA have created an untenable situation that restricts sustainable development and exacerbates the socio-economic challenges faced by our people. As KDC, we demand the immediate release of our chief.

UMODZI KUM’MAWA calls for an end to the unfair targeting of Chief Chikwa and urges the authorities to critically examine the limitations inherent in Game Management Areas. We implore the Police and the government to address the systemic issues plaguing our communities, including the need for equitable access to natural resources and a comprehensive review of the current conservation policies.

Umodzi Kum’mawa Development Coalition (KDC) aims to strategically advance development programs for the people of Eastern Province in the broader context for the modernization and development of Zambia by advocating and defending for their interests and rights in all sectors. The coalition recognizes that the region has abundant natural resources and the local people must always be engaged and prioritized to discover and actualize their full developmental potential just like other Zambians elsewhere.

Issued for and on behalf of UMODZI KUM’MAWA

Chanoda Ngwira F

SPOKESPERSON