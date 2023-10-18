Umwine Ngumbo Senior Chief Mwewa pens Down to Hon. Douglas Syakalima

SIAKALIMA MUST APOLOGISE

Umwine Ngumbo Senior Chief Mwewa pens Down to Hon. Douglas Siyakalima

I congratulate all who went through the learning this is what Siyakalima should encourage luapula to do not imposing the disease that can be cured by himself,anyway let the minister advise his fellow Health minister Silvia Masebo to start looking for medicine to cure Luapula province with the mind of

poverty!

I will not hide my identity from the Minister of Education because I want to learn from him, if what he said is a disease that is meant for the people of the province only,nand if so why didn’t he propose for all other citizens from other provinces not to visit just like what happened during the pandemic, So as not get infected to our dicease?

I’m Senior Chief Mwewa who was born,and grown up in the province, and I have never witnessed any of our communities line up for food from the Government or any well wishers like some other parts of the nation the people of the province are ensured to produce food to feed their families throughout the years that I have lived with them, and as for development its for the Government to ensure that the cake of the Nation is shared equally to every part of the Nation and its therefore people like Siyakalima in the Ministry to ensure that parts of School infrustractures must be shared evenly to all parts of the Nation not only where he is coming from.

I rest my peace Umwine

Ng’umbo!