UN HAPPY WITH SADC’S ROAD MAP TOWARDS ENDING HOSTILITIES IN DRC AND MOZAMBIQUE

THE International community has pledged support towards ensuring peace, stability and security is maintained in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region.

In an interview with ZANIS, United Nations Resident Coordinator Beatrice Mutali stressed the importance of partnerships in enhancing peace and security, relevant for development in the region.

Ms Mutali stated the reason the UN system was set-up was to maintain peace globally.

Ms Mutali was impressed with a clear roadmap by the SADC leaders focusing on progress made and the long-lasting solutions to ensuring peace, stability and security especially in the areas of concern.

Meanwhile, British High Commissioner to Zambia Nicholas Woolley said it was unfortunate for the region to have notable hotspots for conflicts.

Commissioner Woolley stated that it was only ideal the world works together in developing steps to address the insecurity.

He commended the steps taken by Zambia as important towards a regional conflict and was happy with the importance attached by leaders in SADC to resolving the conflict.

“It requires both a political solution and also defence forces from countries across SADC to protect civilians and lives during the conflict,” Commissioner Woolley said.

And former Vice President Nevers Mumba said owing to the country’s peaceful nature, it is not surprising that Zambia is taking the lead to resolve the challenges being faced in Eastern Congo and Northern Mozambique.

Dr Mumba said the pivotal role of the Summit as an intelligent, appropriate and timely intervention of finding lasting solutions to the crisis or the whole region risks suffering from the conflict.

