Undiplomatic Chellah Tukuta Fired

UNDIPLOMATIC TUKUTA FIRED

By ZL Reporter

Cameraman Chellah Tukuta has been fired and recalled from Brazil for being incompetent and undiplomatic.

Sources at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have also revealed that the Lusaka Cameraman has also been banned from entering State House.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs are planning to dump Tukuta at either Zambia Daily Mail or Times of Zambia but the Cameraman has refused saying he can’t work for a newspaper.

Tukuta has also rejected the idea that he joins ZANIS saying he is better running his personal business of taking wedding and kitchen party pictures.