UNITED KWACHA ALLIANCE, UKA REGISTRATION UPDATE…. UKA is a people’s mass movement, it cannot be stopped

07th March, 2024

1 Today, the 07th March, 2024 as United Kwacha Alliance, UKA we went to the police service headquarters. We went straight to room 101 to have our complete documents signed. There three (3) Police Officers said that they can only clear the finger prints Once the officer in charge at woodlands Police Station signs them.

2. We then proceeded to Woodlands Police Station, there the officer in charge before even stating the purpose of our visit said, “I know why you are here I don’t want to waste your time, go to Lusaka Division (Lusaka Central Police Station) and see the Officer Commanding, Mr Malama , he will sign your documents.”

3. At Lusaka Division, the officer commanding was not around but his deputy was in the Office. To our surprise ,the Deputy also refused to sign by saying these documents can only be first cleared by police service headquarters (where we started earlier) then you bring for signing here.

4. The whole scenario can be best described as retrogressive. The UKA leadership stands ready to manage these Political hurdles as opposed to the letter which is in the media attributed to the Acting Chief Registrar of Societies.

5. United Kwacha Alliance, UKA is a people’s project, it is a people’s mass movement and the Zambian people themselves will defend it. There’s no system anywhere in the world that has managed to stand against the will of the people, the people always prevail, UKA shall prevail.

Sakwiba Sikota SC

*Chairperson*

*United Kwacha Alliance*

*(UKA).*