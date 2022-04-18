UNLESS ONE CHOOSES JUST TO BE NON-PARTISAN, THERE ARE SO MANY “REGISTERED” POLITICAL PARTIES IN ZAMBIA TO BELONG TO:
1. People’s Alliance for Change (PAC) – president Andyford Mayele Banda
2. United Party for National Development (UPND) – president Hakainde Hichilema
3. Patriotic Front (PF) – president ?
4. Democratic Party (DP) – president Harry Kalaba
5. Party of National Unity and Progress (PNUP) – president Highvie Hambulo Hamududu
6. Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) – president Edith Nawakwi
7. United National Independence Party (UNIP) – president Trevor Mwamba
8. Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD) – president Nevers Sekwila Mumba
9. New Heritage Party (NHP) – president Chishala Kateka
10. Socialist Party (SP) – president Fred M’membe
11. Economic Front (EF) – president Wynter Munacaambwa Kabimba
12. Economic and Equity Party (EEP) – president Chilufya Tayali
13. Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) – president Kasonde Mwenda
14. National Democratic Congress (NDC) – president ?
15. Movement for Democractic Change (MDC) – president Felix Mutati
15. Alliance for Democracy and Development (ADD) – president Charles Lubasi Milupi
16. Republican Progressive Party (RPP) – president ? (its former president, Leslie Chikuse, is now a member of the Zambia Police Service Commission)
17. Green Party – president Peter Sinkamba
18. New Congress Party (NCP) – president Peter Chanda
19. All People’s Congress (APC) – president Nason Msoni
20. National Revolution Party (NRP) – president Cozmo Mumba
21. Zambians United for Sustainable Development (ZUSD) – president Lazarus Chisela
22. National Restoration Party (NAREP) – president Steven Nyirenda
23. United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia (UPPZ) – president Charles Chanda
24. Leadership Movement (LM) – president Richard Silumbe
25. Zambians for Empowerment and Development (ZED) – president Ernest Mwansa
26. Golden Party of Zambia (GPZ) – president Jackson Silavwe
27. Movement for National Transformation (MNT) – president Daniel Mvula Shimunza
28. United for Better Zambia (UBZ) – president Hector Soondo
29. Christian Democratic Party (CDP) – president Dan Pule
30. Zambia Republican Party (ZRP) – president Wright Musoma
31. Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) – president Sean Enock Tembo
32. Third Liberation Movement – president Enock Roosevelt Tonga
33. United Progressive People (UPP) – president Saviour Chishimba
34. Citizens Democratic Party – president Robert Mwanza
35. Movement for Change and Equality (MCE) – president Kaluba Simuyemba
