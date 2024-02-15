PoliticsPFUPND Unpaid President HH has commissioned a borehole at Evelyn Hone college February 15, 2024 3 2048 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Unpaid President HH has commissioned a borehole at Evelyn Hone. The President funded the project from his own pocket. President HH has refused to take a salary, just like the freedom fighters.
Please sort the water problem out comprehensively not in bits and pieces. That particular ward in Lusaka is known for political dramatics. Just at the neighboring NIPA flats Deepak Patel used to regularly sort out water issues. Because Lusaka water couldn’t solve water problems, Patel would construct water tanks or dig boreholes. Imwe mapoliticiani know how to sort issues out permanently! Water is life.
Wrong publicity stunt!
For an entire President to start commissioning a simple Borehole is not being serious! Does this borehole come with a water treatment unit? Is he not aware of underground water contamination in Lusaka?
We don’t want to sound ungrateful but it is some of these publicity stunts that send the unintended wrong message! It will still be viewed as a cheap political gimmick!
Though he has refused a salary in principle, he is still compensating himself via many unnecessary international trips which he could have easily delegated.
What Zambia needs is not a Father Christmas for president!
What Zambia needs is a Leader who is going to make existing systems to work for the people.
Instead of him taking it upon himself to sink a borehole at EH college, he should make sure this is done by the correct ministry!
If you consider other public institutions, they have similar water problems. Take LCC for example, their toilets don’t have running water for washing hands!
Look at Ridgeway Campus where we train some of the best doctors in the world, it is a sorry sight! The last meaningful rehabilitation works were done following Chiluba’s impromptu visit to the institution and the rehabilitation works were done through ministry of works!
People are not doing their jobs, from ministers to the junior most person. They want to be pushed!
When a leader wants to do the job of their juniors, it means they are failing to lead!
When is he going to start touring institutions on the ground? That is what he needs to do. Maybe it will dawn on him how disconnected from reality he has become.
HH of course gets paid by the state for being Head of State. But he doesn’t draw that money for living expenses. He lets it pile up in his bank account and he then spends it on charitable causes at his own time.