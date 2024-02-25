UPND ADVISED TO TAKE UKA AS A SERIOUS CONTENDER FOR THE 2026 GENERAL ELECTIONS

By Tellah Hazinji

Operation Young Vote-OYV- has warned the UPND not to undermine the UKA Alliance as it has potential to scoop the 2026 election especially that a lot of citizens are hurting due to economic pressure.

Organization Executive Director Guess Nyirenda has advised that the UPND should go on the ground and listen to people’s complaints especially pertaining to the high cost of living which he says the UPND government has failed to address.

Mr. Nyirenda says the UPND seems to be giving Zambians a blind eye in terms of addressing the people’s cries and have been hiding in self-praise of their achievements such as CDF and free education.

He says though free education and the increment of CDF are notable strides; they have been overshadowed by the current hunger situation owing to the high cost of living.

Meanwhile, Mr. Nyirenda has also advised the UKA Alliance to clearly state their leader warning that if the leadership is given to the PF they may risk not having the people’s backing during the 2026 general election.

PHOENIX NEWS