UPND ATTRIBUTES THE HIGH COST OF LIVING TO PF’s OVER BORROWING

By Respite Kaoma

The United Party for National Development (UPND), Deputy National Youth Chairperson Trevor Mwiinde, says the blame for the soaring cost of living should be placed on the previous government.

In an interview with Mafken FM radio, Mr. Mwiinde emphasized that while the high cost of goods and services is undoubtedly a pressing issue, it is a consequence of factors beyond the control of the current UPND leadership.

Mr. Mwinde however pointed to international oil prices and the legacy of over-borrowing by the previous administration, which he alleges borrowed irresponsibly for consumption rather than investment.

He underscores that despite the UPND’s efforts to steer the country’s governance, the spike in prices is not indicative of mismanagement by the new administration.

And in a statement availed to Mafken FM radio, UPND-in Ndola District party Spokesperson David Zimba has advised opposition political parties to put an end to their continued complaints regarding the poor performance of the kwacha and understand the factors leading to its performance.

MAFKEN FM