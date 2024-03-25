UPND BEST GOVTERNMEN EVER TO HAVE RULED ZAMBIA – DANTE SAUNDERS

UPND BEST GOVTERNMEN EVER TO HAVE RULED ZAMBIA – DANTE

The UPND administration is the best government to have ever presided over the affairs of the Zambia since Independence and that it is the why other activists have remained silent over governance matters, Dante Saunders has said

Mr Saunders has described as huge embarrassment the recent letter authored by some Our Civic Duty (OCIDA) members to the American Embassy, petitioning the US government to consider imposing sanctions against President Hakainde Hichilema and six of his…-Daily Nation