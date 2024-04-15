UPND BUSSED CADRES TO COPPERBELT FOR HH- MWENYA MUSENGE

UPND BUSSED CADRES TO CB FOR HH, SAYS MUSENGE

MWENYA Musenge, the Advocates for People’s Prosperity (APP) president has claimed that the UPND ferried cadres from various parts of the country to the Copperbelt Province to impress President Hakainde Hichilema and create an impression that the head of State still liked by the people.

Mr Musenge said there is tension on Copperbelt because of the economic hardship the people were going through as a result of the poor policies and the failure by the UPND government to fulfil many of its mega promises https://epaper.dailynationzambia.com/public/