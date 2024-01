UPND CADRES ATTACK SP leader, 3 PF councillors in SHIWANG’ANDU

We have just been informed by Hon Stephen Kampyongo that UPND cadres, at the instigation of Shiwang’andu District Commissioner, have attacked our campaign manager in the Mayembe Ward by-election, Comrade Andrew Kapasa Makasa Kalulu, together with three PF councillors.

Please pray for our Comrades.

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party