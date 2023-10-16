UPND DISTANCES ITSELF FROM LUNGU’S JOGGING ATTACK
By Angela Muchinshi
UPND Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says the ruling party is not aware of any attempted attack on former president Edgar Lungu by suspected party cadres over the weekend.
Mweetwa, who is also Chief Government Spokesperson says there is a possibility that the PF stage-managed everything to gain public sympathy.
On Saturday, PF secretary general Raphael Nakacinda alleged that some armed UPND cadres wanted to attack Lungu during his routine Saturday morning exercise.
NEWSDIGGERS
The so called obstructers of ECL was a stage manage affair setup by Nakacinda and his PF thugs. The reason, to create political chaos.
This is pityful.
We know it was stage managed by Nakachinda and PF. Personally i think Edgar’s life is in danger from PF themselves. Their desperation to draw public sympathy towards the Lungu family is sickening.