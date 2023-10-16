UPND DISTANCES ITSELF FROM LUNGU’S JOGGING ATTACK

By Angela Muchinshi

UPND Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says the ruling party is not aware of any attempted attack on former president Edgar Lungu by suspected party cadres over the weekend.

Mweetwa, who is also Chief Government Spokesperson says there is a possibility that the PF stage-managed everything to gain public sympathy.

On Saturday, PF secretary general Raphael Nakacinda alleged that some armed UPND cadres wanted to attack Lungu during his routine Saturday morning exercise.

NEWSDIGGERS