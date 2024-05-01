UPND FLOUTS ECZ GUIDELINES IN LUANGWA BY- ELECTIONS -SP

…as police officer Habenzu reluctantly faíls to act awaiting instructions from higher authorities

CHAMA— Monday, April 30th, 2024

The Socialist Party has voiced its concerns over the United Party for National Development (UPND)’s alleged disregard for electoral laws and ECZ guidelines during the ongoing ward by-elections in Luangwa.

This afternoon the ruling UPND reportedly disrupted a rally organized by the Socialist Party in Kasempwe, Luangwa Ward, Chama District, Eastern Province.

Initially, the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) had assigned April 30th and May 1st as campaign dates for the Socialist Party. However, the disruption occurred as they were preparing to address a gathering of supporters.

Despite the incident being reported to the police under the supervision of Officer Habenzu, no immediate action was taken, purportedly due to instructions from higher authorities.

Meanwhile, Deputy General Secretary of the Socialist Party, Antonio Mwanza, revealed another distressing episode involving UPND cadres. Mubita Mwala, a party driver in Luumbo Ward, Gwembe District, was reportedly abducted and assaulted by UPND cadres allegedly transported by a local Member of Parliament.

Mwala’s ordeal involved being forcibly taken to Munyumbwe, where he was subjected to physical violence, robbery, forced undressing, dressing in UPND attire, and coerced into denouncing his political affiliation.

Expressing dismay, Mr. Mwanza condemned the UPND’s alleged resort to intimidation and violence as election tactics.