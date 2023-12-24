UPND Has Been In Power For 28 Months And To This Day, Point To The PF For Their Own Ineptitude And Incompetence- CHISHALA KATEKA

THE 6 MONTH RULE – SHAMELESSLY BLAMING PREDECESSORS

23 December 2023

In change management, there is something that is called “The Six Months Rule”. That means that when you take over a role, you are at liberty to blame your predecessor for all that goes wrong. This is an acceptable practice, but is only allowed to go on for six (6) months. This is known as the honeymoon period’’.

Six months is an acceptable time for you to settle into your role and to take complete charge. After that period, the country is now squarely within your hands and you must take the blame when anything goes wrong as the ‘honeymoon’ is now over. Failure after the six months period will and must be heaped on the person holding office.

After the 1991 elections, Movement for Multi Party Democracy (MMD) had inherited an economy that was in a much worse state than what the United Party for National Development (UPND) inherited from the Patriotic Front (PF). Within six months of MMD taking over power, there was a visible improvement in the economy. The MMD did not continue to point at UNIP but simply rolled up their sleeves and got their work done. But then again, that was a different breed of leadership – men and women that faced problems head on and not given to posturing.

The UPND has been in power for 28 months (two years and four months) and to this day, point to the PF for their own ineptitude and incompetence. Take the case in point of Honourable Gary Nkombo smugly telling the nation that street vendors have come back on the streets because Edgar Lungu has come back into politics. How ridiculous is that? Why not just use the Council Police to get rid of those Vendors that have come back on the streets?

Who can blame Honourable Nkombo for this though. When predecessors are blamed, a culture of ‘coping out’ of accepting responsibility becomes the order of the day and becomes entrenched – becomes a culture. This has now become the modus operandi for the UPND.

Pointing to predecessors, for all of UPND’s failings, is such a tired tactic. As Zambians, we are frankly tired of this and are looking for performance.

When someone offers themselves for a position of leadership, they are in effect saying that they are aware of the problems that they are going to inherit as well as those that will arise during their tenure and that they are well able to resolve both sets of problems. To continue to point at your predecessor is an admission of failure to handle these issues. If this be the case, then the UPND need to own up to their failures so that we may look elsewhere for our solutions.

Come 2024, we do not want to hear the name PF in the mouths of the UPND in Government. Please take charge, so that it can be seen that you are completely in control of the country.

CHISHALA KATEKA

President – New Heritage Party