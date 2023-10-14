UPND has committed economic genocide against poor Zambians- Sishuwa Sishuwa

UPND has committed economic genocide against poor Zambians, charges Sishuwa
Academician Dr Sishuwa Sishuwa has decried what he describes as high level corruption and tribal appointments in President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration, saying Hichilema has gone against his own promises
Speaking during an interview via phone on Hot FM Radio, Dr Sishuwa said President Hakainde Hichilema has demonstrated commitment to fight corruption that is alleged to have occurred in the past, but his administration is failing to fight corruption in the UPND government, especially in the procurement process.
He said the UPND administration’s good governance record in its two years of being in government has been disappointing and hard to take.
Dr Sishuwa said President Hakainde Hichilema pledged transparency and accountability in the running of public affairs and wondered why he is failing to honour that in the fight against corruption.
He also said…
