UPND HAS MANAGED TO ACHIEVE MORE IN TWO YEARS THAN PF’s TEN YEARS – BISHOP KAZHILA .

The United Party for National Development ( UPND) has managed to achieve more in two years than what the previous administration failed to attain in the 10 years they held office.

Life Gospel Fellowship Ministries, General Overseer Bishop Joseph Kazhila sad the UPND have achieved something which citizens need to recognize and appreciate as they applaud the infrastructure development built by the Patriotic Front (PF) government.

The Clergyman says it is unfair for anyone to conclude that the United Party for National Development (UPND) Administration has under performed in the two years it has been in power.

”The UPND had performed highly and managed to save the nearly collapsing economy it inherited from the Patriotic Front (PF),” Bishop Kazhila said.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with The Falcon News in Lusaka, Bishop Kazhila explains that, the UPND are not God to say and and fulfill everything they promised because nature is bound to unforeseen circumstances which change the outcome of situations , with reference to the current Russia – Ukraine War and the the Israel- Hamas War .

The Man of God echoes that, no one expected the ongoing wars which has affected the Whole World including Bigger Powers , Africa and Zambia is not an exception . And this being the case he is optimistic that Zambians think twice to re-correct , reconnect and do what is right by giving praise where it is due .

Bishop Kazhila narrates that, the UPND government can not fullfil all their campaign promises but it fair to recognize that they have achieved something by creating Massive employment opportunities in the Education and Health Sector , the return of bursary loans for students , the free education system , the negotiation of the huge debt cancellation which plunged the country in poverty , the brutality of carderism which is the thing of the past , among other on going developments .

The Bishop disclosed that , going around the world , there is a global phenomena where alot of countries are complaining of raising pricing of commodities because of the intertwined nature of the Wars and as such it is important for people to trust in governance system of God , the Almighty who has the abilities to make and fullfil all promises .

The General Overseer narrates that , Zambia is at the receiving end of the global crisis which is hitting World Super Powers like the United States of America (USA) , Europe , China , Russia , Israel among others , as one of the factors which is contributing to prices of commodities around the World to raise .

He is further advising his fellow Zambians to respect national political Leaders in the ruling party and those in the opposition , those in society and as well as those in the Church .

Bishop Kazhila bemoans the trending growing culture where people are taking to social media and start abusing their freedoms of expression by insulting Leaders , something which is not a human right as he warns that God will catch up with such individuals who must learn that insulting does not bring Development .

UPND MEDIA TEAM