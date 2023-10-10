UPND MEMBER ATTEMPTING TO BLOCK LUNGU’S ALEBWELELAPO CAMPAIGN

…as he petitions Lungu’s eligibility to contest future election

By Fox Correspondent

UPND member Michilo Chizombe has challenged the Constitutional Court to declare former president Edgar Lungu not eligible to contest any future election.

According to Chizombe’s petition filed at the Constitutional Court Registry by his lawyers Messrs LJ Michaels practitioners, he is seeking among other reliefs, a declaration that the former president Lingu is not eligible to seek a presidential office as he has already saved two term.

He argues in his petition that allowing former president Lungu to contest the 2026 elections, he will be seeking a third term.

Chizombe also wants the court to declare that former president Lungu’s participation in the 12th August, 2021 election was unconstitutional.

In this matter he has cited the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) as the 2nd respondent and the Attorney General as the 3rd respondent.