UPND MEMBERS ON THE COPPERBELT ADVISED AGAINST INTRA-PARTY DISPUTES

Copperbelt Province Minister Elisha Matambo has called on the United Party for National Development (UPND) members on the Copperbelt Province to desist from Intra-Party disputes.

Mr Matambo who is also UPND Copperbelt Provincial Chairperson said it’s only through unity that the party in government can develop at the provincial and nation levels.

“We formed a government on the premises and tenets of Democracy and we need to live and govern with this principle, “Mr Matambo said.

The Provincial Minister said in Chingola during the burial of the late UPND Chingola District Vice Chairperson Richard Maluba, who died in a road traffic accident last on Monday 29th April,2024.

Speaking at the same occasion UPND National Management Committee (NMC) Executive member Frank Tayali who is also Transport and logistics Minister said people should not wait for someone to die without making peace with them and only to appreciate them in death.

Meanwhile, Chingola Mayor Johnson Kang’ombe, has described the late Richard Maluba as a selfless and humble Man who heavily contributed to successes in his political career which saw him get elected as Mayor for Chingola District.

Mr Kang’ombe said the late Maluba was a visionary leader who contributed and devoted his time and personal resources to the UPND until the party finally formed government on August 12 in 2021.

The Civic leader has since implored the deceased family to carry on with the good legacy left by Mr Maluba and that his Office will always remain open for them anytime they needed his support.

“This Man we are burying today was a selfless and highly visionary Man who nurtured me into Politics,” Mr Kang’ombe said.

Nchanga Constituency Member of Parliament Derrick Chiludika, described the late Maluba as a friendly and a cheerful Man who had no grudge with anyone, but focused on taking the party forward.

And Chingola Member of Parliament Chipoka Mulenga, who is also Commerce, Trade and Industry Minister said the party and government has lost a valuable Man,noting that Mr Maluba’s Professional expertise and experience as an engineer in the Mining Sector compelled President Hakainde Hichilema to recommend him to serve on the Zambia Compulsory Standard Agency (ZCSA) Board as a Board Member.

Mr Maluba 66 died in a road traffic accident along the Chingola-Solwezi road on April 29, 2024,he was survived by a wife, six Children, and three Grandchildren.