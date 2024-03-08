UPND, NELLIE MUTTI CONSPIRE TO DECLARE MALOLE CONSTITUENCY SEAT VACANT – PF

UPND, NELLIE MUTTI CONSPIRE TO DECLARE MALOLE CONSTITUENCY SEAT VACANT

Kasama-8th March 2024

Following the near-fatal accident that occurred involving Malole Constituency area member of Parliament, Robert Kalimi, who was returning from Parliamentary duties, he has been hospitalised for specialised medical treatment in South Africa since July 2023.

He returned last week, well and alert but still recuperating.

However, upon his return, the country has witnessed heightened evil and inhuman activities by the UPND and Office of the Speaker to have the Malole seat nullified.

Although video evidence shows that Kalimi his extremely alert, and is able to express himself very well, this has not stopped the UPND from trying to create a by-election in Malole on the false allegations that he is unfit to perform his duties.

In the interview this week, Kalimi called such plans “Ubuloshi” and abandoning “Ubuntu”.

A petition was quockly mobilised in Mungwi District where UPND members have signed a petition to the Speaker of the National Assembly.