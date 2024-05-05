UPND STILL VERY POPULAR AND PARTY OF CHOICE IN WESTERN PROVINCE

4/5/24

There has been a lot of political noise anchored on innuendos and misleading statements alleging that the UPND is becoming unpopular in Western Province for this or that reason, when infact not.

The UPND Provincial Committee with the Presidential Campaign Team led by Provincial Vice Chairman for Politics Mr. Austin Muneku is on a marathon tour of all 16 districts in Western Province.

So far, the reception from all the districts visited is overwhelming, with hundreds and thousands of opposition members defecting to the ruling party, citing good leadership qualities of President Hakainde Hichilema that has resulted in the unprecedented infrastructure development, free education policy among many other pro poor policies.

While the opposition who are consumed with bitterness and envy invest all their precious time and energy on attacking and painting the President black even on policies of obvious benefit to the citizenry, it’s gratifying to note that the Head of State has remained resolute and steadfast in fulfilling his campaign promises to the Zambian people.

This is why people voted for the UPND in the just ended by elections which were all scooped by the rulling party, including Ndanda Ward in Limulunga District where political noise was at its loudest by the opposition, yet the people of Ndanda Ward still voted for UPND ignoring and handing the noise makers a resounding and humiliating defeat.

Kudos to all the campaign teams and foot soldiers for a job well done in Ndanda and sending a clear signal to all political noise makers that indeed UPND is the people’s party of choice in Western Province.

It’s for these reasons we urge the people of Western Province and indeed Zambia to rally behind the focused leadership President Hakainde Hichilema as he has placed high premium on the wellbeing of all citizens as a top priority.

Issued by:

Spuki Mulemwa

UPND Western Province Presidential Campaign Team Spokesperson.