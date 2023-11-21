UPND WELCOMES FORFEITURE OF 7 JESMONDINE HIGH-VALUE FLATS

The ruling UPND has welcomed the forfeiture to the State of (seven) 7 high-value, fully furnished stand-alone double-storey flats valued at K6,000,000 in Lusaka’s JESMONDINE area.

Commenting on the development, UPND Media Director, Ruth Dante-Heaton said in an interview today that the move by the National Prosecution Authority-NPA-was a signal that the UPND-led government was unrelenting in its fight against graft.

Ms Heaton also said the development signaled the UPND-led Government’s unwavering commitment towards the fight against economic and social crimes.

She also stressed that the mile stone had exposed doom sayers who have continually lied to Zambians that the UPND-led Government wasn’t committed to the fight against corruption.

In a Press Release made available to the Press recently, the Authority disclosed that it had successfully managed to forfeit to the State money suspected to be proceeds of crime in excess of K36,551,852 held in various accounts belonging to a Nigerian national, Jeffrey Nnaona Michaels.

The NPA also further disclosed that it had in line with the Forfeiture of Proceeds of Crime Act, managed to secure a Non-Conviction Based Forfeiture in which four Toyota land cruiser motor vehicles from the Big Tree Investments Limited.

Shortly upon assuming public office in August, 2021, President Hakainde Hichilema Hichilema announced that fighting corruption was among his Government’s top agenda.

He swiftly announced that through “Operation Recovery”, his Administration would ensure that stolen property was taken from the big thieves in Lusaka and taken to the real owners, the grassroots.

