UPND’s Diaspora Object Amb. Lazarus Kapambwe’s Appointment As Special Envoy At State House

Dear Beloved President, Your Excellency, Dr. (Hon) Hakainde Hichilema

REF: DEEPLY CONCERNED,

With reference to the caption above, the UPND USA/Canada Chapter is deeply concerned and saddened by the appointment of former Ambassador Lazarus Kapambwe as your Special Envoy at State House.

This appointment comes not long after we learnt of the appointment of Father Frank Bwalya to the National Presidential Support Program–a man who vehemently demonized

you and the UPND not long ago.

Sir, uring the time that Ambassador Kapambwe served as Zambian Ambassador to the United States in Washington DC, he worked and fought hard to annihilate any of our community efforts to make you president.

In fact, he did not want anything to do with anyone who associated with you and the UPND ideologies, despite him having been a servant of all Zambians living in the

United States.

In all sincerity, this appointment stings and leaves us wondering is it that the entire UPND lacks the expertise that Ambassador Kapambwe brings?

We understand that you are a level-headed and loving president for all Zambians, we also have no wish to see you lose power after one term in office it is unsustainable for our country.

This appointment, among other recent moves by the government, put us as a party in a very tight and conflicted position to sell and market your name.

Ambassador Kapambwe’s loyalty does not lie

with you, and his interests are not for the good of our country, it is just a matter of time before he bites.

Our humble appeal to you, sir, is that Ambassador Kapambwe be excused from his appointment as Special Envoy to your presidency.

Our Chapter will be grateful if this humble request is honored.